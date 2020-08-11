Playwright Eduardo Machado Joins HB Studio

Machado will teach a virtual playwriting class in the fall, "Playwriting: Development & Dialogue",

Playwright Eduardo Machado will join HB Studio this fall to teach a virtual playwriting class, "Playwriting: Development & Dialogue", that is open to interested playwrights of all levels. The class will be held over Zoom on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT, Sep. 19-Nov. 21, 2020.



The HB Studio class will help playwights develop a strong dramatic voice and style through the exploration of their characters' dramatic needs using sense memory, emotional recall and other theatrical and psychological techniques. Students are expected to finish at least one act of an original play or rewrite a full-length play.



Eduardo Machado is a highly regarded playwright who has authored over fifty plays, including "The Cook", "Havana is Waiting", and "Broken Eggs". His awards and honors include the Raúl Juliá HOLA Founders Award, an AT&T: Onstage Grant, and the Berrilla Kerr Grant for contribution to American Theater, among many others.



Prior to joining HB Studio, Machado served as the head of playwriting at Columbia University and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and has taught at The Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and The Public Theatre in New York City.



Registration for HB Studio's fall term is currently open. Interested students can register for Eduardo Machado's class and learn more about HB Studio's other available online class and workshop offerings.



HB Studio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports vigorous, lifelong practice in the theater arts based on a solid foundation of practical training. The Studio was conceived as a place where artists at all stages of their careers could continue to work and train between engagements, supported and challenged by their more experienced colleagues, in a space free from pressures related to commercial success. HB is open to any person with a serious interest in the theater and its related disciplines. Its students, faculty, and alumni form a vibrant community of actors, playwrights and directors.



HB Studio alumni include some of the most notable actors of American theater and film including Christopher Abbott, F. Murray Abraham, Debbie Allen, Carroll Baker, Susan Batson, Matthew Broderick, Tisa Chang, Stockard Channing, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Faye Dunaway, Katie Finneran, Lee Grant, Whoopi Goldberg, Hal Holbrook, Christine Lahti, Jessica Lange, Linda Lavin, John Leguizamo, Jack Lemmon, Romulus Linney, Kenneth Lonegran, Anne Meara, Bette Midler, Liza Minelli, Leonardo Nam, Alfredo Narciso, Dael Orlandersmith, Juan Pablo de Pace, Al Pacino, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Peet, Andre Royo, Mercedes Ruehl, Molly Shannon, Barbra Streisand, Jerry Stiller, and John David Washington.

