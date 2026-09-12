Playlist: No Lyrics Needed! Broadway’s Best Instrumental Showtunes

Sometimes, the music says it all—no lyrics required! If you’re looking to hum along to some of Broadway’s most unforgettable melodies, you’re in the right place. BroadwayWorld has rounded up a playlist of instrumental versions of beloved Broadway showtunes, putting the spotlight on the gorgeous melodies, soaring orchestrations, and familiar tunes that make musical theatre music so special.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect soundtrack for working, studying, relaxing, or simply want to experience your favorite Broadway songs in a whole new way, press play and let the music do the talking!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Carousel, The Sound of Music, Company, West Side Story, An American in Paris, Ragtime, On the Town, Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Lion King, and more.