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Playlist: No Lyrics Needed! Broadway’s Best Instrumental Showtunes

It's all easy listening with this all instrumental Broadway playlist!

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage

Sometimes, the music says it all—no lyrics required! If you’re looking to hum along to some of Broadway’s most unforgettable melodies, you’re in the right place. BroadwayWorld has rounded up a playlist of instrumental versions of beloved Broadway showtunes, putting the spotlight on the gorgeous melodies, soaring orchestrations, and familiar tunes that make musical theatre music so special.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect soundtrack for working, studying, relaxing, or simply want to experience your favorite Broadway songs in a whole new way, press play and let the music do the talking!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Carousel, The Sound of Music, Company, West Side Story, An American in Paris, Ragtime, On the Town, Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Lion King, and more.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway. Plus get in the back to school spirit!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!

 

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