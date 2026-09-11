Video: Lizzo & Aaron Tveit Lip Sync to MOULIN ROUGE's 'El Tango de Roxanne'

Lizzo and Aaron Tveit teamed up for a new Instagram Reel, lip syncing to "El Tango de Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Tveit's rendition of the song went viral on social media years ago, catching the Grammy-winner's eye. After she previously posted a solo version of the video from outside of the theatre. After they performed together at Radio City last night, the "Juice" singer recruited the Moulin Rouge! alum for another video.

"Now we REALLY have to sing together," she captioned the post, tagging Tveit.

The pair performed at Gustavo Dudamel's first concert as the New York Philharmonic’s Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director at Radio City on Thursday night. They were also joined by St. Vincent and Joaquina. Selections featuring the guest artists were complemented by orchestral works by Gershwin, Philip Glass, Jessie Montgomery, and Arturo Márquez. Tony-winning actor Liev Schreiber (Philharmonic debut) hosted the concert.

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