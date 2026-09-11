Video: Ariana Madix Prepares to Join JUST IN TIME and Sings 'Ain't That A Shame' In New Rehearsal Footage

Ariana Madix is getting ready to trade Roxie Hart for Connie Francis! New rehearsal footage has been released of the Love Island USA host preparing for her return to Broadway in Just in Time, including a look at Madix singing “Ain’t That a Shame.” Madix begins performances as Francis on Saturday, September 12 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The new role brings Madix back to Broadway two years after making her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her initial 2024 engagement proved such a success that it was extended, and she later returned to the production for a second run. Now, she’ll step into the world of Bobby Darin opposite Jeremy Jordan in the hit musical.

Ariana Madix is a television personality, actress and host best known as the host of Love Island USA and for her longtime role on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2024, with her initial engagement extended following strong ticket sales, and later returned to the role for a second run. She now returns to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Just in Time transforms Circle in the Square into an intimate nightclub, complete with an onstage band. The musical features Darin hits including "Beyond the Sea," "Mack the Knife," "Splish Splash" and "Dream Lover."

The production is currently on sale through February 7, 2027. It is the only musical from the 2024-25 Broadway season to have recouped its capitalization.

About Just in Time

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time charts Darin's career from teen idol to international star and explores his determination to build a career on his own terms while knowing his time could be limited.

The company also includes Olivia Holt, Carrie St. Louis, Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, Jaime Foord, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Jeffrey Schecter and Tristen Buettel. Whitney Levitt will join the company as Sandra Dee beginning December 1.

Just in Time began performances March 31, 2025 and opened April 26 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and an original concept by Ted Chapin.

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