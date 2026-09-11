Photos: Wayne Brady and the Cast of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Meet the Press

Wayne Brady and the cast of Ms. Blakk for President recently met the press ahead of the show's upcoming run at Vineyard Theatre. Check out photos from the event below!

Brady will lead the production as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk, alongside Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith and Adina Verson. Ms. Blakk for President is written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, who also directs.

Inspired by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, the play introduces Joan Jett Blakk, who ran for president in the early 1990s amid the AIDS epidemic. The story follows Joan and Queer Nation Chicago as they bring queer political activism to the 1992 Democratic National Convention. The production combines elements of a campaign rally, nightclub performance and confessional.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, Costume Designer Ari Fulton, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer Lindsay Jones, projection designer Rasean Davonté Johnson, wig and hair designer Ashley Wise, makeup designer La Sonya Gunter, music director Steven Cuevas and dance choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Ms. Blakk for President begins performances October 15 ahead of an opening night on November 1 at Vineyard Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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