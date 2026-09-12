Lea Michele Reveals If She Would Participate In A Glee Reboot

After creator Ryan Murphy revealed this summer that he would be willing to revisit Glee with a possible reboot, he told People in an interview, "that show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’ ”

While attending New York Fashion Week, Lea Michele was asked about the possibility of returning to the world of Glee for a potential new project. Speaking in an interview with E! News, Michele reflected fondly on the series and its lasting significance in her life.

“I love Glee. I will always love Glee,” Michele said. “I love Ryan Murphy... it just holds such a special place in my heart for me.”

Michele also looked back on some of the signature elements of her character, Rachel Berry, recalling her penny loafers, knee socks and miniskirts with particular fondness.

She concluded her statement by saying, “so, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes."

Glee, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, premiered on Fox in 2009 and followed the New Directions, a high school show choir at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. Blending comedy, drama and musical performances, the series tackled topics including relationships, sexuality, identity, family and acceptance while featuring covers of Broadway favorites and popular hits. Glee ran for six seasons, concluding in 2015 after 121 episodes and more than 700 musical performances. The series became a major pop culture phenomenon, earning six Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards while its music generated millions of album and digital single sales worldwide.

Glee featured performances from Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Naya Rivera, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz. Throughout its six-season run, Glee welcomed a long list of high-profile guest stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears, Neil Patrick Harris, Carol Burnett, Olivia Newton-John, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, Shirley MacLaine, Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan.

Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, Glee follows Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) as he takes over the school’s struggling glee club and transforms it into the New Directions. As Schuester works to restore the group to its former glory, he faces opposition from cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) while navigating challenges in his personal life. The series also follows the students of New Directions as they balance friendships, relationships, popularity and the pressures of high school with their shared passion for performing.

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