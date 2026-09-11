Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Performs 'A Little Life'





The Public Theater has shared new rehearsal footage of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, showcasing an early listen to the musical ahead of its North American premiere at The Public Theatre. The video, filmed in the rehearsal room, features Andrew Durand and the company performing 'A Little Life.'

The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's story of a man who is born old and ages in reverse, relocating the tale to a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain. The show comes from the Olivier Award-winning writing team of Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, who previously brought the production to acclaim in London, including a run at Southwark Playhouse and on the West End. The piece is performed by a company of 15 actor-musicians who both sing and play their own instruments throughout.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button marks its North American premiere at The Public Theater this fall, with performances beginning October 8 and now extended through November 22.

The cast is also set to feature Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Jo Brook (Swing), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

The rehearsal clip follows an earlier trailer showing Durand and more filming in New York's South Street Seaport ahead of the show's Off-Broadway bow.

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