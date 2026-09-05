Playlist: Clock In! 60+ Broadway Songs for Your Labor Day Playlist

Those summer days may have drifted away, but oh—autumn has begun! Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and what better way to celebrate a well-earned day off than with some of Broadway’s hardest-working characters? Pour yourself a cup of ambition, put your feet up, and clock in for a musical theatre marathon. From factory workers and waitresses to newsboys, secretaries, sailors, salesmen, and plenty of other characters earning their keep eight shows a week, Broadway has never been short on songs about the daily grind. We’ve rounded up 60+ of our favorite Broadway showtunes about jobs, careers, and working hard all the livelong day.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, Real Women Have Curves, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which work-themed tune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

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