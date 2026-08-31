THE SOUND OF MUSIC Broadway Revival Is Accepting Submissions for the Von Trapp Children

The Sound of Music on Broadway will host an Open Submission Call for several child roles in the upcoming revival at Lincoln Center Theater. The roles include Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta, and Gretl von Trapp. All juvenile actors should be at least seven years of age by the rehearsal start date of February 1, 2027. Submissions are due by September 18, 2026.

No professional experience necessary to audition. Performers of all gender identities are encouraged to submit. The production is seeking New York local hires. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

Submission Taping Instructions

Material is available here.

The following is to be recorded:

1. A slate that includes your name, your height, where you are currently based, and a full body shot. For those under the age of 18, please state your date of birth. For those auditioning for the roles of MARTA and GRETL, please also verbally confirm that you will be age seven by the rehearsal start date of February 1, 2027.

2. If you are auditioning for the roles of FRIEDRICH or KURT, please prepare the cut of "So Long, Farewell." If you are auditioning for the roles of LOUISA, BRIGITTA, MARTA, or GRETL, please prepare either "Do-Re-Mi" or "My Favorite Things (Reprise)." Choose one. There are teaching ("plunk") MP3s for each song to help you learn it. Then when you are ready to record, you should use the accompaniment MP3.

3. Please record one side for the character for which you feel you are best suited.

For more information, or to submit, use this Google Form.

About The Sound of Music

For the first time in nearly three decades, The Sound of Music will return to Broadway, directed by three-time Tony Award nominee Lear deBessonet, Lincoln Center Theater’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director, and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. The production will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers.

This revival finds new power in the intimate story of a family learning to love again set against one of the most consequential moments of the twentieth century, as the Nazi regime rises to power and authoritarianism encroaches on daily life.

Featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and an iconic book written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, The Sound of Music returns at a moment when humanity, compassion, and conviction feel vital and necessary.

The Vivian Beaumont Theater season is generously supported by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation. Lincoln Center Theater is grateful to the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Musical Theater at LCT for the leading support of this production. Leading support is also provided by Julie Taraj. Additional support for The Sound of Music is provided by Stephanie Shuman, the Miranda Family Fund, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and The SHS Foundation. The Sound of Music is also made possible by the Phyllis Mailman Musical Theater Fund.

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