Photos/Video: Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal & Melanie Field Lead MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has shared first look photos and video from its production of Merrily We Roll Along. The new footage features Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal and Melanie Field leading the company. Check out the cast in action!

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along returns to the Signature stage after a 20-year absence. Matthew Gardiner directs the production, which features orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

Told in reverse chronological order, the musical follows three longtime friends as they navigate idealism, loyalty and disappointment over the course of 20 years. As their adult successes and failures unwind, the cynicism of age gives way to the optimism of youth. The score includes “Our Time,” “Good Thing Going” and “Not a Day Goes By.”

Watch the cast perform, "Our Time", here.

Gotay, Loewenthal and Field are joined by Kerstin Anderson as Beth Spencer, Maria Rizzo as Gussie Carnegie, James Whalen as Joe Josephson and Neal Gaensehals as Frank Jr.

The ensemble includes Joel Ashur as Jerome, Ben Beckley as Terry/Mr. Spencer, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Scotty/Mrs. Spencer, Eric Easter as Ru, Jonah Ho'okano as Tyler, Stephen Russell Murray as Bunker, Beatrice Owens as Dory, Sarah Anne Sillers as KT and Alondra Trinidad-Colon as Meg.

Austin Anderson, Kimberly Camacho, Sophia Early and Max von Kolnitz serve as swings. Henry Hampton Bedford is an understudy.

Photo Credit: Christopher Mueller

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