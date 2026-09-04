Video: Lose Your Head Over OG SIX Queens Aimie Atkinson & Natalie Paris

Original Six stars Aimie Atkinson and Natalie Paris join The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive celebrating a pretty incredible full-circle moment. After originating Katherine Howard and Jane Seymour in the West End and earning Olivier Award nominations for their performances, the longtime Six favorites are now making their Broadway debuts in the very roles that helped make them fan favorites around the world.



Atkinson and Paris officially joined the Broadway company on August 17 at the Lena Horne Theatre — a night that also marked Six's 2,000th Broadway performance. They joined Khaila Wilcoxon, Chloe Tucker Caine, Olivia Donalson and Stephanie Jae Park as Broadway's reigning Queens.



Robert catches up with Aimie and Natalie about what it feels like to finally step onto a Broadway stage, returning to characters they know so well, and watching a show they helped originate become a worldwide phenomenon. They also look back at the sisterhood of the original Queens and the wild journey of Six from its early UK days to the West End, Broadway and beyond.



And what a summer for the OG Queens! Six The Musical Live!, featuring the original West End company, arrived in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters on August 14 — just days before Aimie and Natalie took their first Broadway bows.