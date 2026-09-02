Broadway Theatres to Dim Marquees Honoring Tim Curry, Dolly Parton, and More

The Broadway In Memoriam Committee, has confirmed a Tuesday, September 8th marquee dimming to honor artists and industry members Tim Curry, Clive Davis, Gina Ferrall, Josh Grisetti, Jeff Hamlin, Glen Hansard, Louise Lasser, Anna Louizos, Seth Marquette, Dolly Parton, Anne Russell, James Walsh and Harold Wheeler. All theatre marquees will dim simultaneously on Tuesday, September 8th at 6:45PM ET in their honor.

Last year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway.

Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered.

The marquees of all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing the online form at BroadwayInMemoriam.org.

The submission form requires the following information: name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway and a digital photo. The next application deadline is November 17, 2026 for the December 8, 2026, dimming.

Exceptions may arise where the Committee chooses to honor a singular individual who has made a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway. These individual memorials will be announced and scheduled separately from the quarterly marquee dimmings.

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