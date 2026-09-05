Darren Criss Helps Honor Lea Salonga During Walk of Fame Ceremony

On Friday, September 4th Lea Salonga was honored by getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony fellow Filipino Broadway star Darren Criss took to the podium to share some heartfelt words about the beloved performer. Starting his speech by acknowledging who Salonga is to him by saying, "well, she is Disney royalty. She's Broadway royalty. She's Filipino royalty. So, in other words, Lea Salonga is one of the highest ranking officials of the three things that raised me."

Rather than revisiting Salonga’s already celebrated list of accomplishments, Criss offered a more personal reflection on the woman behind the career, praising her work ethic, dedication to her craft, strength, humor, humility and devotion to her family.

Criss noted that Salonga’s decades of success have been built on more than her extraordinary talent, pointing to the discipline and commitment that helped propel her from Manila to stages around the world. He also spoke about the balance between her deep respect for her work and her ability not to take herself too seriously, describing a performer who is quick to make a joke or deflect a compliment despite her remarkable achievements.

He shared that, "she would sooner self-deprecate or dish out a wise crack than validate herself. It's something I've always quietly loved about her. But that divine combination is what I think has allowed her to deliver the powerhouse performances she has come to be known for. A voice that brings us to our knees, but a disarming, lovable, open armed spirit that picks us right up. It keeps her working and it keeps her audiences coming back for more."

Criss also offered a glimpse into his friendship with Salonga, recalling late nights spent together at piano bars in New York City, where the Broadway legend would perform for surprised patrons with the same enthusiasm she brings to the world’s biggest stages. “Her passion is the exact same as it would be on a stage in front of thousands of people,” Criss said, adding that Salonga’s enthusiasm comes from a genuine love for her craft. “She loves what she does, and it is a gift to us all.”

The honor marked a historic milestone for Salonga, who became the first homegrown, 100% Filipino performer to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Watch the full ceremony at the Walk Of Fame YouTube channel.

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