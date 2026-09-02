Video: Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood & More Star in Audible's DRACULA

The first trailer has been released for Audible's new global adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Get a first listen to the all-star cast in action ahead of the Audible Original's October 1 launch. Watch the video.

Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) stars as Dracula, with Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr. Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs. Westenra and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

The new production reimagines Stoker's story as an immersive, full-cast audio experience. When Mina Murray's fiancé vanishes in Transylvania, she begins piecing together letters, diary entries and testimony in search of the predator stalking those she loves. As Lucy falls under Dracula's influence, Professor Van Helsing is summoned to confront the threat, while Mina's investigation draws her increasingly close to Dracula herself.

Award-winning Pet Sematary director Mary Lambert makes her audiobook directing debut with the production. Dracula is adapted by Robyn Ahern, a recipient of the Bisha K. Ali Screenwriters Fellowship, and features an original score by Ilan Eshkeri alongside an immersive soundscape.

Audible is also producing adaptations of Dracula in several languages. Omar Sy and Deva Cassel lead the French production, Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli star in the Italian version, Matthias Schweighöfer and Jeanne Goursaud lead the German cast, Asier Etxeandía and Claudia Salas star in the Castilian Spanish production, and José María de Tavira and Esmeralda Pimentel lead the Latin American Spanish version.

The English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish and Latin American Spanish editions of Dracula will launch October 1, 2026. The German edition will follow February 9, 2027, with the Brazilian Portuguese edition planned for later in 2027.

Get more information about Audible's Dracula.

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