Exclusive: JUST IN TIME Star Jeremy Jordan Performs 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' in New Music Video

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video of Jeremy Jordan performing “This Could Be the Start of Something Big” from Just in Time on Broadway. Watch the music video, starring Jordan in the recording studio and onstage at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre.

Jordan is currently starring as Darin in Just in Time, stepping into the role originated by Jonathan Groff. Earlier this week, Jordan caught up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reflect on his time in the show, from finding his own version of the legendary entertainer to keeping up with the demands of performing the high-energy role eight times a week.

“What I enjoy the most, I think, is something that I probably would not have expected, which is the connection with the audience,” Jordan told BroadwayWorld. “Usually I hide behind the fourth wall... And this show, there’s no safety zone. You’re with them and they’re a part of it. And actually, it just kind of elevates the experience.”

Jordan also discussed the physical demands of the role, finding his own way into Darin after Groff's performance, working with the show's cast and big band, and more.

Watch BroadwayWorld's full interview with Jeremy Jordan here.

Just in Time transforms Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band and ensemble cast. The musical explores the life and career of Bobby Darin through hits including “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” “Beyond the Sea” and “Dream Lover.”

The production will soon welcome two new stars to the company. Ariana Madix will begin performances as Connie Francis on September 12 for a limited engagement through November 22. Whitney Leavitt will join Jordan as Sandra Dee beginning December 1 and continue through January 10, 2027.

Just in Time is currently playing at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway.

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