Playlist: Broadway's Best Sports Songs

Broadway is getting Ready to Play ball! With the recent announcement that Damn Yankees will return to Broadway in spring 2027, there's never been a better time to celebrate the intersection of showtunes and sports.

The beloved baseball musical is heading back to the Great White Way for the first time in more than 30 years, with Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough, and Austin Scott leading the lineup. The revival begins previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 24, 2027, and officially opens April 20. With Major League Baseball joining the production as a partner, Broadway and America's favorite pastime are teaming up in a big way.

But Damn Yankees is hardly the only musical to get into the game! From baseball diamonds and basketball courts to football fields and boxing rings, sports have inspired some of musical theatre's most memorable moments. Whether it's the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, or the determination to give it your all, Broadway knows a thing or two about the competitive spirit.

So whether you're gearing up for game day, cheering on your favorite team, or just looking for a playlist that'll make you feel like a champion, we've got you covered. Lace up your sneakers, grab your foam finger, and get ready to hit play on 50 sports-inspired showtunes. It's time to get your head in the game—the Broadway way!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Damn Yankees, The Full Monty, Bring It On, Ragtime, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Lysistrata Jones, High School Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Bend It Like Beckham, Rocky, Smash, Falsettos, and more!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, go back to school, celebrate fall and throw a Broadway party!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 09 Hrs 51 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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