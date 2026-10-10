Playlist: Broadway's Best Sports Songs
With Damn Yankees heading back to Broadway in 2027, we're celebrating the musicals that bring the thrill of competition to the stage.
Broadway is getting Ready to Play ball! With the recent announcement that Damn Yankees will return to Broadway in spring 2027, there's never been a better time to celebrate the intersection of showtunes and sports.
The beloved baseball musical is heading back to the Great White Way for the first time in more than 30 years, with Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough, and Austin Scott leading the lineup. The revival begins previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 24, 2027, and officially opens April 20. With Major League Baseball joining the production as a partner, Broadway and America's favorite pastime are teaming up in a big way.
But Damn Yankees is hardly the only musical to get into the game! From baseball diamonds and basketball courts to football fields and boxing rings, sports have inspired some of musical theatre's most memorable moments. Whether it's the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, or the determination to give it your all, Broadway knows a thing or two about the competitive spirit.
So whether you're gearing up for game day, cheering on your favorite team, or just looking for a playlist that'll make you feel like a champion, we've got you covered. Lace up your sneakers, grab your foam finger, and get ready to hit play on 50 sports-inspired showtunes. It's time to get your head in the game—the Broadway way!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Damn Yankees, The Full Monty, Bring It On, Ragtime, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Lysistrata Jones, High School Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Bend It Like Beckham, Rocky, Smash, Falsettos, and more!
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, go back to school, celebrate fall and throw a Broadway party!
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