Videos: Matthew Morrison Sings GLEE Medley & More at 54 Below
Watch highlights from the evening, including a Glee mashup and a cover of Unwritten.
Matthew Morrison brought his cabaret show SHOW UP to 54 Below, singing a selection of Glee songs, along with tracks by Natasha Bedingfield and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Touring around the country, Morrison has described SHOW UP as "a car wash for your soul," built around the idea of sparking "inquiry, curiosity, and wonder" in the audience rather than just entertainment.
Morrison, known for his role as Will Schuester on "Glee," sang a medley of songs from the hit musical series, including "Thong Song," "Tell Me Something Good," and "Don't Stop Believing."
The upcoming Just In Time star also sang Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten," along with "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.
BroadwayWorld previously spoke with Morrison about building the show for its run at the venue, an interview that can be found in BroadwayWorld's conversation with Matthew Morrison on bringing SHOW UP to 54 Below, in which he discussed his creative process for the production and what he hopes audiences take from it.
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