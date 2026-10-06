DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL Will Arrive On Broadway in 2027

Ready to have the time of your life? The Path Entertainment Group, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment, and Magic Hour Productions today announced that the acclaimed North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical — a new stage production based on the beloved film Dirty Dancing – will debut on Broadway next winter in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the film’s 1987 release. The strictly limited engagement will play from Friday, February 12, 2027 through Sunday, September 5, 2027 at The Lena Horne Theatre, with a special Gala Celebration performance set for Sunday, March 14. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 9 at BroadwayDirect.com, following a fan pre-sale on Thursday, October 8.

With a fresh approach to the story that audiences have embraced for nearly four decades, this new production brings the celebrated tale by Eleanor Bergstein, the film's original screenwriter, to the stage. The production is directed by Tony Award® nominee and two time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil dirtyKellerman in the original film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyoncé's World Tour). Featuring a company of 27 dazzling dancers and powerhouse singers, Dirty Dancing: The Musical uplifts a new generation of rising stars, 21 of whom will make their Broadway debuts.

The tour launched in Saint Paul, MN, on August 12, 2026. Read the reviews! The musical's tour continues this fall across North America with stops in Detroit, West Palm Beach, Boston, Toronto, and other cities before arriving for an engagement on Broadway, after which the tour will resume its national run. The musical is part of a deep pipeline of stage productions leading Lionsgate’s push into location-based entertainment and live experiences.

Set during an unforgettable summer in the Catskills in 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances "Baby" Houseman, whose undeniable connection with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle leads to an unexpected discovery of love, passion, and independence. Pulsing with the iconic music from the original film, including such hits as "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," "Hungry Eyes," "Do You Love Me?" and "She's Like the Wind," the musical captures the exhilaration of forbidden romance and the courage it takes to stand by one's convictions, all told through electrifying dance and a finale that will lift you out of your seat.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical stars Annalese Starzec as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Blake Zelesnikar as Johnny Castle, who will both make their Broadway debuts. The Star Tribune raves, “Do Baby and Johnny have it? Drumroll: They do! Starzec and Zelesnikar generate hot-blooded chemistry.” They are joined at Kellerman's by Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson; Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman; Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman; Lily Kren as Lisa Houseman; Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth; Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman; Loren Lester as Max Kellerman; Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki; and Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez. Rounding out the company are Emma Jade Branson, Marcus Byers, Jr., Jonas Cohen, Sarah Ellis, Aria Christina Evans, Anthony J. Gasbarre III, Zoe Edan Lemelman, Francesca Mancuso, Brett Rawlings, Jason Richards, Antony Sanchez, Grace Sautter, Neil Starkenberg, Fisher Lane Stewart, John Swapshire and Carmella Taitt.

An enduring cultural phenomenon, the iconic Dirty Dancing film grossed more than $200 million at the worldwide box office and launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums and numerous hit singles, earning an Academy Award® for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The film remains one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles, and the studio is currently developing a Dirty Dancing sequel – from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson – starring the film’s original “Baby” Jennifer Grey.

The creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis; costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Kai Harada; video design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali; and hair, wig and make-up design by Robert Pickens. Casting is by The TRC Company / Claire Burke, CSA & Peter Van Dam, CSA, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert, orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen, and dance arrangements by Tony Award® Nominee Michael Thurber. Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is produced by The Path Entertainment Group, Lionsgate, and LD Entertainment and co-produced by Magic Hour Productions, Nederlander Presentations and John Gore Organization.

Tickets to the limited Broadway engagement of Dirty Dancing: The Musical will go on sale Friday, October 9, at 10:00AM ET at BroadwayDirect.com. To sign up for the special Fan Pre-sale on October 8 at 10:00AM ET, visit: www.DDmusical.com

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 13 Hrs 55 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me