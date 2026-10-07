Nicholas Christopher Will Play Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher will make his return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in Just in Time, beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre.

“Nicholas Christopher's performance as Anatoly Sergievsky in Chess last season showed the world that he has a remarkable voice and an extraordinary ability to command the stage,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “That breakout, Tony-nominated performance made it clear that, like Bobby Darin, Nick is a true entertainer and a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Bobby Darin and Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, October 18. As previously announced, Jordan is succeeded by Matthew Morrison, set for a limited 3-week return engagement as Bobby Darin, through Sunday, November 8.

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About Nicholas Christopher:

Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” for his performance. He starred opposite Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit in the epic musical drama, where he received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In 2023, he starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as Pirelli, performing opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. In January 2024, he took over the titular role of Sweeney Todd, becoming the first Black actor to portray the role on Broadway.

Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Christopher has built a remarkable Broadway career defined by both versatility and an ability to command the stage. He starred as George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton and took over the iconic role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. He starred in the acclaimed 2024 Encores! production of Jelly's Last Jam as the legendary Jelly Roll Morton.

Christopher studied at Juilliard and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his artistry as both an actor and singer. His additional theater credits include Miss Saigon, David Bowie's Lazarus, Katori Hall's Hurt Village, and Rent. His television credits include All Rise (CBS), United States of Al (CBS), and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (FX).

About Just in Time

Just in Time is the new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer's meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin's iconic hits with a cast that currently includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Ariana Madix (“Love Island”), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Jaime Foord (Broadway debut), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), and Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical). Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”) joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

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