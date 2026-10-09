Video: Justin Guarini Is Still Taking Center Stage, and This Time He's Writing the Story

Justin Guarini has come a long way since millions first met him on the inaugural season of American Idol. More than two decades later, Guarini has built a career spanning music, television, film, and an impressive seven Broadway productions. Now, he can add author to that list with the release of his new book, Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room.

Guarini joins Robert Bannon on The Roundtable to talk about the many chapters of his career and what he has learned along the way.

His seven Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, American Idiot, Romeo and Juliet, Wicked, In Transit, and Once Upon a One More Time. From Fiyero in Wicked to Prince Charming in the Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time, Guarini shares what Broadway has meant to him and how his work in theatre helped shape the performer he is today.

The two also go back to where many fans first discovered him—American Idol—and talk about his life as a singer, recording artist, and entertainer.

The conversation turns to his new book, Center Stage Confidence, which draws on Guarini's decades of experience on stages and screens to explore confidence, communication, owning your story, and finding the courage to command the room.

It's a conversation about Broadway, music, Idol, reinvention, and the lessons learned from nearly 25 years in the spotlight.

Watch Justin Guarini on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon and pick up Center Stage Confidence, available now.

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