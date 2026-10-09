Video: China Anne McClain Sings 'Beautiful Little Fool' From THE GREAT GATSBY
McClain is joined in the cast by returning star Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, and more.
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You can now get a first look at China Anne McClain singing “Beautiful Little Fool,” in her musical stage debut as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The musical continues to roar on at The Broadway Theatre, with tickets on sale through June 6, 2027.
McClain is joined in the cast by returning star Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, and Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker. Currently rounding out the principal cast are John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.
Beginning October 14, 2026, Max Monnig will make his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan, and Chilina Kennedy will step back into the role of Myrtle Wilson. Behlmann will play his final performance as Tom on October 11, 2026, and Genao will return to the show on November 16, 2026.
The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.
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