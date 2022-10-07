Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pioneers Go East Collective Announces CROSSROADS Fall 2022

Performances are on Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm.

Oct. 07, 2022  

CROSSROADS is a movement-based, cross-disciplinary performance series centering the voices of queer, BIPOC, and feminist artists. This fall, Pioneers Go East Collective welcomes guest curators Dani Cole and Jasmine Hearn. CROSSROADS will take place Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets), in Manhattan. Performances are free. Advance registration required at http://pioneersgoeast.eventbrite.com/.

Pioneers Go East Collective launched CROSSROADS in 2017 in partnership with Judson Memorial Church. The format provides artists with both an opportunity to present work in a low-pressure setting that encourages experimentation, and space to share their creative practices with other artists and audiences. The series is multigenerational, focusing on community to foster a network of support, exchange, and dialogue. In addition to the performances, CROSSROADS offers workshops by participating artists and Pioneers Go East Collective's collaborators.

CROSSROADS Fall 2022 Schedule

Tuesday, November 1, at 8pm

Guest curator Dani Cole

Featuring:

Marisa Tornello and Shara Lunon/Tarellian

Shannon Yu and Sarah Zucchero/SHA Creative Outlet

Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm

Guest curator Jasmine Hearn

Featuring:

Kadie Smiles

Rochelle Jamila Wilburn

And a multimedia EP by Jasmine Hearn and collaborators

The fall CROSSROADS also includes two NEXT Workshops with artists Jill Sigman (November 1, at 6pm) and Bennalldra Williams (November 2, at 6pm). The workshops will be held at Judson Memorial Church. NEXT Workshops are free and all are welcome. Advance registration required at www.pioneersgoeast.org.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters Headlines The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala on November 4Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters Headlines The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala on November 4
October 6, 2022

The Ridgefield Playhouse is celebrating its Fall Fundraising Gala with one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers - Bernadette Peters!
The Warren Center Announces Executive Appointment Of Asriel Eford As Chief Advancement OfficerThe Warren Center Announces Executive Appointment Of Asriel Eford As Chief Advancement Officer
October 6, 2022

The Warren Center, a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services, and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities, has announced the promotion of Asriel Eford to the role of Chief Advancement Officer.
THE COMMITMENTS Comes Tm Milton Keynes Theatre, 24 - 29 OctoberTHE COMMITMENTS Comes Tm Milton Keynes Theatre, 24 - 29 October
October 6, 2022

It is 35 years since The Commitments first burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle's best-selling novel. The world's hardest working and most explosive soul band are set to return in an all new stage production visiting Milton Keynes Theatre 24 – 29 October.
Broadway Dallas Presents PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; Tickets On Sale October 7Broadway Dallas Presents PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; Tickets On Sale October 7
October 6, 2022

Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America (BAA), and the producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement in Dallas will go on sale Friday, October 7. 
Joffrey Ballet Celebrates Return Of THE NUTCRACKER, December 3-27Joffrey Ballet Celebrates Return Of THE NUTCRACKER, December 3-27
October 6, 2022

This holiday season, The Joffrey Ballet celebrates the return of Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's magical production of The Nutcracker.