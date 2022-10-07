Pioneers Go East Collective Announces CROSSROADS Fall 2022

CROSSROADS is a movement-based, cross-disciplinary performance series centering the voices of queer, BIPOC, and feminist artists. This fall, Pioneers Go East Collective welcomes guest curators Dani Cole and Jasmine Hearn. CROSSROADS will take place Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets), in Manhattan. Performances are free. Advance registration required at http://pioneersgoeast.eventbrite.com/.

Pioneers Go East Collective launched CROSSROADS in 2017 in partnership with Judson Memorial Church. The format provides artists with both an opportunity to present work in a low-pressure setting that encourages experimentation, and space to share their creative practices with other artists and audiences. The series is multigenerational, focusing on community to foster a network of support, exchange, and dialogue. In addition to the performances, CROSSROADS offers workshops by participating artists and Pioneers Go East Collective's collaborators.

CROSSROADS Fall 2022 Schedule

Tuesday, November 1, at 8pm

Guest curator Dani Cole

Featuring:

Marisa Tornello and Shara Lunon/Tarellian

Shannon Yu and Sarah Zucchero/SHA Creative Outlet

Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm

Guest curator Jasmine Hearn

Featuring:

Kadie Smiles

Rochelle Jamila Wilburn

And a multimedia EP by Jasmine Hearn and collaborators

The fall CROSSROADS also includes two NEXT Workshops with artists Jill Sigman (November 1, at 6pm) and Bennalldra Williams (November 2, at 6pm). The workshops will be held at Judson Memorial Church. NEXT Workshops are free and all are welcome. Advance registration required at www.pioneersgoeast.org.