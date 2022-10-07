Pioneers Go East Collective Announces CROSSROADS Fall 2022
Performances are on Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm.
CROSSROADS is a movement-based, cross-disciplinary performance series centering the voices of queer, BIPOC, and feminist artists. This fall, Pioneers Go East Collective welcomes guest curators Dani Cole and Jasmine Hearn. CROSSROADS will take place Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets), in Manhattan. Performances are free. Advance registration required at http://pioneersgoeast.eventbrite.com/.
Pioneers Go East Collective launched CROSSROADS in 2017 in partnership with Judson Memorial Church. The format provides artists with both an opportunity to present work in a low-pressure setting that encourages experimentation, and space to share their creative practices with other artists and audiences. The series is multigenerational, focusing on community to foster a network of support, exchange, and dialogue. In addition to the performances, CROSSROADS offers workshops by participating artists and Pioneers Go East Collective's collaborators.
CROSSROADS Fall 2022 Schedule
Tuesday, November 1, at 8pm
Guest curator Dani Cole
Featuring:
Marisa Tornello and Shara Lunon/Tarellian
Shannon Yu and Sarah Zucchero/SHA Creative Outlet
Wednesday, November 2, at 8pm
Guest curator Jasmine Hearn
Featuring:
Kadie Smiles
Rochelle Jamila Wilburn
And a multimedia EP by Jasmine Hearn and collaborators
The fall CROSSROADS also includes two NEXT Workshops with artists Jill Sigman (November 1, at 6pm) and Bennalldra Williams (November 2, at 6pm). The workshops will be held at Judson Memorial Church. NEXT Workshops are free and all are welcome. Advance registration required at www.pioneersgoeast.org.