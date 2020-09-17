Phylicia Rashad, SONGS OF PROTEST, Simone Dinnerstein & Robin Quivers Set for ArtsRock 2020 Virtual Season
Tune in for the start of the season on September 24th.
Emmy-nominated actress Phylicia Rashad, from stage and television's "The Cosby Show" and "This Is Us," will on kick off the 2020 ArtsRock Season "In Conversation" with ArtsRock Executive Director Elliott Forrest on Sept. 24th.
The discussion will be streamed live online and include a question-and-answers with the virtual audience. Tickets cost $10, $25 and $50.
A force to be reckoned with on Broadway, Rashad will be joining ArtsRock as the Nyack-based organization pivots, along with the rest of the global arts community, to maintain safe virtual environments for all who remain committed to helping the arts thrive in these uncertain times. Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale soon.
"Songs of Protest 4" on Oct. 24 will feature more than a dozen performers, including Grammy winners Suzanne Vega and Tom Chapin, Alice Leon, John Forster and more. Tickets are $15 and $50, or FREE of charge.
Shirley Crabbe's Jazz for Kids on Nov. 7 will be a play-and-sing-along experience featuring the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie. Tickets cost $15, $30 and will also be made available for FREE.
Classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein on Nov. 15th will perform the works of Schubert and Philip Glass live and online from the Union Arts Center in Sparkill, Rockland County. Robin Quivers from "The Howard Stern Show" will host. Tickets cost $10, $25 and $50.
Information on the 2020 season can be found at www.ArtsRock.org.
