Photos/Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway

Last night, the four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway. Audience members were gifted a special edition merch item, and the cast celebrated on stage with a giant MJ themed cake. Below, check out photos and video from the big night!

The smash hit musical continues to play to sold out audiences, and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 10 times. It is the most Tony Award-winning musical of the 2021-2022 season.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds



MJ celebrates one year on Broadway



The cast of MJ



MJ celebrates one year on Broadway



