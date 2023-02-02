Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MJ
Click Here for More on MJ

Photos/Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates One Year on Broadway

The smash hit musical continues to play to sold out audiences, and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 10 times.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Last night, the four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrated its first anniversary on Broadway. Audience members were gifted a special edition merch item, and the cast celebrated on stage with a giant MJ themed cake. Below, check out photos and video from the big night!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

The cast of MJ

MJ celebrates one year on Broadway

The cast of MJ



