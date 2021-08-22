Photos/Video: First Look at The Muny's ON YOUR FEET!

The Muny's production of On Your Feet! officially opened on August 21, 2021. All new production photos and video have been released from the show. Get a first look below!



Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, On Your Feet! is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving rags-to-riches story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Coming Out of the Dark" and the title hit, "Get On Your Feet." With this Muny premiere, audiences will leave ready to "Conga!"



The principal cast of On Your Feet! includes Arianna Rosario (Gloria), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), Natascia Diaz (Gloria Fajardo), Alma Cuervo (Consuelo), Isabella Iannelli (Little Gloria), Jordan Vergara (Young Emilio/Nayib/Jeremy), Lee Zarrett (Phil), Marina Pires (Gloria Standby) and Dhanny Burgos (Emilio Standby).



A conga-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Alexia Acebo, Karmine Alers, Ryan Alvarado, Alexander Cruz (Swing), Tami Dahbura, Gina de Pool, Ruben Flores, Henry Julián Gendron, Stephanie Gomérez, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Gabriel A. Reyes, Matthew Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Sarah Sigman (Swing), Martín Solá, Alora Tonielle and Julien Valme. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



On Your Feet! is directed by Maggie Burrows and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo with music direction by Lon Hoyt.



The production team leading On Your Feet! includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kate Ducey and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey.

