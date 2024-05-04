Photos/Video: First Look at TADA! Youth Theater's COMMON GROUND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TADA! Youth Theater is currently presenting the World Premiere of Common Ground, a new commissioned musical. Performances take place at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) New York, NY 10001 through May 11.

It's 2018. Immigration crackdowns. Family separation. Life is scary for immigrants in the U.S. But 15-year-old Ysabella Martinez hits town with stars in her eyes, ready to conquer New York and win fame and fortune as an influencer. She joins an after school program for fellow immigrants from all over the world, finds a prickly new best friend in NYC-born Emma, and begins to build her new life. But when ICE detains her and her family, she and her new friends discover that America is nothing like they thought it was.

Common Ground Janine Nina Trevens, Executive and Producing Artistic Director, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Diana Shapiro; Music by Julia Jordan Kamanda with Additional Music by Georgia Stitt and Orchestrations by Emmanuel Vidales. Alex Sanchez, Director/Choreographer; Emmanuel Vidales, Music Director; Mengyi Liu, Set Designer; Steve O’Shea, Lighting Designer; Ashley Knowles, Production Stage Manager; Jeremiah Dude, Production Supervisor and Megan Hawk, Assistant Stage Manager.

Alex Sanchez, Common Ground Director/Choreographer, was recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award along with Graciela Daniele for their work in The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center.

Performances are presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

