Photos: Tom Stoppard, Patrick Marber, and the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT Meet the Press
Leopoldstadt's limited Broadway engagement begins previews Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night.
Broadway is getting ready for the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels.
Leopoldstadt's limited Broadway engagement begins previews Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).
Below, check out photos of the cast meeting the press!
Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened in London's West End to rave critical acclaim on January 25, 2020. A planned extension due to overwhelming demand was curtailed due to the COVID-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for a further 12-week engagement. Both runs completely sold out and Leopoldstadt received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020.
Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.
Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. The Financial Times said, "This is a momentous new play. Tom Stoppard has reached back into his own family history to craft a work that is both epic and intimate; that is profoundly personal, but which concerns us all." With a cast of 38 and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a "magnificent masterpiece" (The Independent) that must not be missed.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright Tom Stoppard and Director Patrick Marber
(Back Row L-R) Japhet Balaban, Jesse Aaronson, Sarah Killough, Erica Dasher, Sara Topham, Eden Epstein, Seth Numrich, Christopher James Stevens (Third Row L-R) Arty Froushan, Jenna Augen, Faye Castelow, Dylan S. Wallach, Jaqueline Jarrold, Matt Harrington, Daniel Cantor, Charlotte Graham, Corey Brill, Colleen Litchfield, Gina Ferrall and Aaron Neil (Second Row L-R) Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem, David Krumholtz, Director Patrick Marber, Playwright Tom Stoppard, Brandon Uranowitz, Tedra Millan and Anthony Rosenthal (First Row L-R) Aaron Shuf, Max Ryan Burach, Romy Fay, Calvin James Davis, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Michael Deaner, Joshua Satine, Reese Bogin, Drew Squire and Jaxon Cain Grundleger
(Back Row L-R) Faye Castelow, Japhet Balaban, Jesse Aaronson, Christopher James Stevens, Charlotte Graham, Arty Froushan and Aaron Neil (Middle Row L-R) David Krumholtz, Dylan S. Wallach, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Matt Harrington, Erica Dasher, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Daniel Cantor, Gina Ferrall and Anthony Rosenthal (Front Row L-R): Jenna Augen, Seth Numrich, Betsy Aidem, Eden Epstein, Sara Topham, Colleen Litchfield, Corey Brill and Tedra Millan
Director Patrick Marber and Playwright Tom Stoppard
(Back Row, L-R) Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Reese Bogin, Romy Fay and Drew Squire (Front Row, L-R) Aaron Shuf, Calvin James Davis and Jaxon Cain Grundleger
The Leopoldstadt on Broadway Company, Creatives & Crew pose with Director Patrick Marber and Playwright Tom Stoppard
Playwright Tom Stoppard
Director Patrick Marber
Signage at New 42nd Street Studios