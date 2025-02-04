News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit

The exhibit is now open to the public and will be on-view at The Museum of Broadway through March 16.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
Museum of Broadway
Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Museum Of Broadway recently celebrated its new special exhibit, Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway. Lynn Nottage, Wendell Pierce, Forest Whitaker, Kara Young, and more celebrated at The Museum of Broadway on Monday, February 3. Check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 4, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald Stop By THE LATE SHOW
New Block Of GYPSY Tickets Now On Sale
Video: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Rehearsal Sneak Peek

The special exhibit Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway focuses on Black playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers playing an integral part on yesterday and today’s Broadway. The exhibit will feature prolific Black Broadway trailblazers including Duke Ellington, Lorraine Hansberry, Jeremy O. Harris, Langston Hughes, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, August Wilson, and many, many more. In addition, a variety of costumes and accessories from iconic plays and musicals, including The Color Purple (worn by Cynthia Erivo), Choir Boy (worn by Jeremy Pope) and The Wild Party (worn by Eartha Kitt), will be on-view to bridge the worlds from the page to the stage.

In collaboration with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the exhibit also celebrates the work of organizations including Black Theatre United, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and Building The Change, whose platforms put forth essential Black voices contributing to the American theatre’s vibrancy on and off stage.

The exhibit is now open to the public and will be on-view at The Museum of Broadway through March 16.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Museum of Broadway

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Museum of Broadway

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Museum of Broadway

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Forest Whitaker

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Museum of Broadway

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Mila Jam

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Alex Newell

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Carin Ford

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
J. Harrison Ghee and Peppermint

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
DJ Ari Grooves

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Museum of Broadway

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Wendell Pierce and Forest Whitaker

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Amber Iman

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Salisha Thomas Weiss

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Alia Jones-Harvey

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Kolby Kindle

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Aramie Payton

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Elz Cuya Jones

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Warren Adams

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Daryl Waters

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julius-Raymond Weems IV

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Jordan Tyson

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julie Boardman and Bob Wankel

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Kara Young

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julie Boardman

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Donald Webber Jr.

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Erika Woods

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Kara Young

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Ashley Loren

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Lynn Nottage

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Wendell Pierce

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Wendell Pierce, Julie Boardman and Forest Whitaker

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Peppermint

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Willa Bost

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Julius K Weems III, Julius-Raymond Weems IV and Geneviève Nixon-Weems

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Han and Sugary

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit Image
Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods




Videos