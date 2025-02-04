Photos: The Museum of Broadway Celebrates Black Storytellers of Broadway in New Exhibit

Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

The Museum Of Broadway recently celebrated its new special exhibit, Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway. Lynn Nottage, Wendell Pierce, Forest Whitaker, Kara Young, and more celebrated at The Museum of Broadway on Monday, February 3. Check out photos below!

The special exhibit Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway focuses on Black playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers playing an integral part on yesterday and today’s Broadway. The exhibit will feature prolific Black Broadway trailblazers including Duke Ellington, Lorraine Hansberry, Jeremy O. Harris, Langston Hughes, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, August Wilson, and many, many more. In addition, a variety of costumes and accessories from iconic plays and musicals, including The Color Purple (worn by Cynthia Erivo), Choir Boy (worn by Jeremy Pope) and The Wild Party (worn by Eartha Kitt), will be on-view to bridge the worlds from the page to the stage.

In collaboration with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the exhibit also celebrates the work of organizations including Black Theatre United, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and Building The Change, whose platforms put forth essential Black voices contributing to the American theatre’s vibrancy on and off stage.

The exhibit is now open to the public and will be on-view at The Museum of Broadway through March 16.

