Photos: The Cast of OH, MARY! Meets the Press

Previews begin tonight, June 26, at the Lyceum Theatre and opening night is set for July 11.
Ahead of tonight's first preview, the cast of Oh, Mary! has met the press. BroadwayWorld was on hand on the press event and you can check out photos below!
Following its sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the comedy Oh, Mary! is headed to Broadway! Previews begin tonight, June 26, at the Lyceum Theatre. Opening night is set for July 11. The limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.
Oh, Mary! is written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).
The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Peter Smith, James Scully, Hannah Solow, Tony Macht, Conrad Ricamora, Cole Escola, Director Sam Pinkleton and Bianca Leigh
Producers Lucas McMahon, Carlee Briglia and Mike Lavoie
James Scully and Conrad Ricamora
OCC President David Gordon, OCC Winner of Best New American Play Cole Escola and OCC Vice-President Richie Ridge
