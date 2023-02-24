Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press

The new musical begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Yesterday was the press day for upcoming new Broadway musical, New York, New York! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

It will star Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music/Lyrics John Kander, Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman, Co-Writer Sharon Washington and Writer David Thompson

New York, New York
Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music/Lyrics John Kander, Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman, Co-Writer Sharon Washington, Writer David Thompson, Producers Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
The Cast & Creative Team of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
The Cast & Creative Team of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Ben Davis, Angel Sigala, Janet Dacal, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, Clyde Alves, Oliver Prose and John Clay III

New York, New York
Ben Davis, Angel Sigala, Janet Dacal, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, Clyde Alves, Oliver Prose and John Clay III

New York, New York
Music/Lyrics John Kander Anna Uzele, Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda and Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Colton Ryan

New York, New York
Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Music/Lyrics John Kander and Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Angel Sigala and Janet Dacal

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman

New York, New York
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Assistant Director/Choreographer Tara Young

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Cast of "New York, New York"

New York, New York
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald and Darius Wright

New York, New York
Producers Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman

New York, New York
John Clay III and Oliver Prose

New York, New York
Clyde Alves, Co-Writer Sharon Washington and Ben Davis

New York, New York
Anna Uzele and Producer Tom Kirdahy

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Anna Uzele and John Kander

New York, New York
Producer Sonia Friedman and Writer David Thompson

New York, New York
Set Design by Beowulf Boritt

New York, New York
Anna Uzele


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Up on the Marquee: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Up on the Marquee: NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is coming to Broadway! New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPE Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About Collaborating on Kander & Ebbs NEW YORK, NEW Photo
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About Collaborating on Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Rehearsals are now underway for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York, starring Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele. In this video, Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the joy of being a part of this creative team, his friendship and working relationship with John Kander, and the enduring legacy of Kander & Ebb.
Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trai Photo
Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trailer!
The full cast and creative team has been announced for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK. Plus, check out a new trailer of the cast in action!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERSPhotos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of THE WANDERERS Takes Their Opening Night Bows
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
Photos: Katie Holmes and the Cast of THE WANDERERS Celebrate Opening NightPhotos: Katie Holmes and the Cast of THE WANDERERS Celebrate Opening Night
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast walking the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!
February 16, 2023

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in the Off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. To celebrate her stage debut, Maude's famous folks Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann stopped by Skid Row to see the show and hang with the show's fabulous company! See photos from the celebration!
Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!
February 14, 2023

See photos from inside the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup!
share