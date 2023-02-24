Photos: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meets the Press
The new musical begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.
Yesterday was the press day for upcoming new Broadway musical, New York, New York! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).
It will star Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music/Lyrics John Kander, Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman, Co-Writer Sharon Washington and Writer David Thompson
Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music/Lyrics John Kander, Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman, Co-Writer Sharon Washington, Writer David Thompson, Producers Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman
The Cast & Creative Team of "New York, New York"
The Cast & Creative Team of "New York, New York"
Ben Davis, Angel Sigala, Janet Dacal, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, Clyde Alves, Oliver Prose and John Clay III
Ben Davis, Angel Sigala, Janet Dacal, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, Clyde Alves, Oliver Prose and John Clay III
Music/Lyrics John Kander Anna Uzele, Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda and Colton Ryan
Music/Lyrics John Kander and Additional Lyrics Lin-Manuel Miranda
Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman
Director/Choreographer, Susan Stroman
Director/Choreographer Susan Stroman and Assistant Director/Choreographer Tara Young
Cast of "New York, New York"
Cast of "New York, New York"
Cast of "New York, New York"
Cast of "New York, New York"
Cast of "New York, New York"
Cast of "New York, New York"
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald and Darius Wright
Producers Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Friedman
John Clay III and Oliver Prose
Clyde Alves, Co-Writer Sharon Washington and Ben Davis
Anna Uzele and Producer Tom Kirdahy
Colton Ryan and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Producer Sonia Friedman and Writer David Thompson
Set Design by Beowulf Boritt
|
|