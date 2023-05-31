Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre.

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Grey House
Signage at The Lyceum Theatre

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri

Grey House
Claire Karpen

Grey House
Laurie Metcalf

Grey House
Paul Sparks

Grey House
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks

Grey House
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks

Grey House
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Alyssa Emily Marvin

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri

Grey House
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri

Grey House
Playwright Levi Holloway, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf,

Grey House
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks and Sophia Anne Caruso

Grey House
Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso

Grey House
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen and Laurie Metcalf

Grey House
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen and Laurie Metcalf

Grey House
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Alyssa Emily Marvin

Grey House
Millicent Simmonds

Grey House
Sophia Anne Caruso

Grey House
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks and Sophia Anne Caruso

Grey House
Daniel Reese, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Luca Thomas, Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Winsome Brown and Erin Rosenfeld

Grey House
Signage at The Lyceum Theatre




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

They've been expecting you... Take a look at new items from Grey House in our theatre shop, including the Grey House Wooden Keychain, the Morse Code Hoodie, and many more. 

Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Photo
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

An all new photo has been released of the cast of Grey House, which is now playing on Broadway! Grey House is now in previews, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday Photo
Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday

Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens have announced the digital lottery and rush tickets policies for the New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Grey House will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.   


