Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas