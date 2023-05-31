Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre.
Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.
When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Lyceum Theatre
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf and Paul Sparks
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Alyssa Emily Marvin
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne and Emma Safiyah Haeri
Playwright Levi Holloway, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf,
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks and Sophia Anne Caruso
Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso
Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen and Laurie Metcalf
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen and Laurie Metcalf
Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Alyssa Emily Marvin
Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Playwright Levi Holloway, Paul Sparks and Sophia Anne Caruso
Daniel Reese, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Luca Thomas, Eamon Patrick O'Connell, Colby Kipnes, Millicent Simmonds, Claire Karpen, Laurie Metcalf, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Cyndi Coyne, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Winsome Brown and Erin Rosenfeld
Signage at The Lyceum Theatre
