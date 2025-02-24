News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets the Press

BOOP! The Musical will begin previews on March 11 ahead of an official opening on April 5.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
BOOP! The Musical will begin previews on March 11 ahead of an official opening on April 5. The cast recently met the press ahead of the show's Broadway premiere and BroadwayWorld was there.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” 

The principal cast of BOOP!, who received critical acclaim in the Chicago pre-Broadway run last year, is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan (Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy-Award-winning composer David Foster (“You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). 

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), scenic design; Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire), lighting design; Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), sound design; Tony Award®-winner Finn Ross (Back to the Future), projection design; Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), hair and wig design; Michael Clifton (Gypsy), makeup design; OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (Once Upon a Mattress), illusions design; The Huber Marionettes (Suspended Animation), marionette design; Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (A Wonderful World), music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orchestrations; Rick Fox (The Who’s TOMMY), music director; and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (A Wonderful World), dance music arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin, CSA and Kevin Metzger, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023.  BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Aubie Merrylees, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephen DeRosa, Faith Prince, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Angelica Hale, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, David Foster, Susan Birkenhead, Bob Martin, Jerry Mitchell, Pudgy, Phillip Huber and The Company of "Boop!: The Musical" including Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier and David Wright Jr.

Aubie Merrylees, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephen DeRosa, Faith Prince, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Angelica Hale, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Pudgy and Phillip Huber

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Erich Bergen

Ainsley Melham

Stephen DeRosa and Faith Prince

Stephen DeRosa and Faith Prince

Stephen DeRosa and Faith Prince

Stephen DeRosa, Phillip Huber, Pudgy and Faith Prince

Aubie Merrylees

Anastacia McCleskey

Phillip Huber and Pudgy

Angelica Hale

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Erich Bergen

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Erich Bergen

Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Book Writer Bob Martin

Composer David Foster, Lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Book Writer Bob Martin and Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Composer David Foster and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Ainsley Melham and Anastacia McCleskey

Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell and Associate Choreographer Rachelle Rak

Associate Director DB Bonds and Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Stephen DeRosa and Aubie Merrylees

Composer David Foster and Lyricist Susan Birkenhead

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell

Ainsley Melham, Angelica Hale and Anastacia McCleskey

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Composer David Foster

Composer David Foster

David Foster and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Stephen DeRosa, Erich Bergen and Faith Prince

Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell and Associate Director DB Bonds

Pudgy

Composer David Foster

Ricky Schroeder and Erich Bergen

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen, Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Erich Bergen, Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Director Jerry Mitchell

Ainsley Melham and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Ainsley Melham and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Ainsley Melham, Jasmine Amy Rogers and The "Boop: The Musical" Cast

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Aubie Merrylees, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephen DeRosa, Faith Prince, Angelica Hale, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, David Foster, Susan Birkenhead, Bob Martin, Jerry Mitchell, Pudgy, Phillip Huber and The Company of "Boop!: The Musical" including Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier and David Wright Jr.

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Aubie Merrylees, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephen DeRosa, Faith Prince, Angelica Hale, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, David Foster, Susan Birkenhead, Bob Martin, Jerry Mitchell, Pudgy, Phillip Huber and The Company of "Boop!: The Musical" including Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier and David Wright Jr.

Jasmine Amy Rogers





