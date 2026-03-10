Photos: New Look At MEXODUS At The Daryl Roth Theatre

Check out brand-new photos of the return engagement of Off-Broadway's live looping sensation, Mexodus, currently in performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The show recently announced a four-week extension due to popular demand. Tickets are now on sale for performances through Sunday, June 14.

Mexodus will also be released as an Audible Original with a newly announced release date of Thursday, April 16, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive behind the scenes look at the show's return and their time in the recording studio.

The Audible Original features the entire musical recorded in Dolby Atmos, and the pre-order is now available here. Read BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with the Mexodus team.

The critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal. Performances began Friday, March 6 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street).

Mexodus will also be featured this year as the first-ever showcase of a musical at SXSW. Audible presents “Mexodus: A Musical Journey Across Borders” with Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson on Sunday, March 15 at 8:30pm at The Courtyard in Austin, Texas.

Mexodus reveals a hidden chapter of American history. You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

Mexodus also features understudies Alan Mendez and Trent Lawson. The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), and Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

Mexodus is offering its new initiative MEXPass, a ticketing initiative that makes student access to live theater possible. In collaboration with The Movement Theatre Company, MEXPass provides subsidized tickets to students across all five boroughs and the tri-state area for all performances including dedicated student matinee performances. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire, engage, and uplift the next generation of Black and Brown voices by inviting them to experience the transformative power of live theatre. Students also have the opportunity to engage more deeply with the story through a supplementary study guide provided alongside the performances.

Photo Credit: Thomas Mundell



Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson



Brian Quijada