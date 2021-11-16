Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
tick, tick... BOOM!
Photos: TICK TICK BOOM Has its Official New York Premiere

The film will be available on Netflix beginning November 19.

Nov. 16, 2021  

The film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! had its New York premiere last night, November 16, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The film will be available on Netflix beginning November 19.

In attendance were Lin-Manuel Miranda (Director/Producer), Andrew Garfield (Cast), Alexandra Shipp (Cast), Vanessa Hudgens (Cast), Robin de Jesús (Cast), Judith Light (cast), Joshua Henry (Cast), Ben Levi Ross (Cast), Steven Levenson (Writer/EP), Brian Grazer (Producer), and Julie Oh (Producer).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Beth Malone

Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Deborah Brevoort, Chuck Cooper

Ian Paget, Chris Olsen

Garrett Swann

Maryam Basir

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Gizel Jimenez

Timothy Hughes, Hayley Podschun

Douglas Lyons

Christopher Rice

Chita Rivera

Julie Oh

Julie Oh

Ashley Park

Ashley Park, Julie Oh

Andrew Weisblum, Myron Kerstein

Anne del Castillo

Kate Rockwell

Amy Spanger

Jordan Fisher

Ileana Ferreras, Alex Lacamoire

Ileana Ferreras, Alex Lacamoire

Steven Levenson, Whitney May

Steven Levenson, Whitney May

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Judith Light

Judith Light

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Ben Levi Ross

Taylor Trensch, Ben Levi Ross

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cathryn Stringer, Joshua Henry

Cathryn Stringer, Joshua Henry

Howard McGillin

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Tommy Dorfman, Alexandra Shipp

Tommy Dorfman

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus

Robin de Jesus, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp

Yuhua Hamasaki

Robin de Jesus, Andrew Garfield

Andre De Shields

Josh Groban

Gustavo Naspolini

Tim Blake Nelson

Ronan Farrow

Jessica Vosk

Ken Ithiphol, Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp

Julie Oh, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp

Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Posen

Patrick Brown, Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Philemon Chambers, Michael Urie

Alan Cumming

Warren Egypt Franklin

Justin Vivian Bond, Molly Ringwald

Arian Moayed

Aneesa Folds

Bill Sherman, Aneesa Folds

Steven Gizicki, Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Kurt Crowley

Daniel J. Watts, Nick Blaemire

Javier Muñoz

Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Julie Oh

Julie Oh, Ronan Farrow

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Oh, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus, Judith Light

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield

Wilson Cruz

Joel Perez

TICK, TICK...BOOM! Marquee

TICK, TICK...BOOM! Marquee

TICK, TICK...BOOM! Marquee


