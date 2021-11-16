Photos: TICK TICK BOOM Has its Official New York Premiere
The film will be available on Netflix beginning November 19.
The film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! had its New York premiere last night, November 16, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The film will be available on Netflix beginning November 19.
In attendance were Lin-Manuel Miranda (Director/Producer), Andrew Garfield (Cast), Alexandra Shipp (Cast), Vanessa Hudgens (Cast), Robin de Jesús (Cast), Judith Light (cast), Joshua Henry (Cast), Ben Levi Ross (Cast), Steven Levenson (Writer/EP), Brian Grazer (Producer), and Julie Oh (Producer).
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Deborah Brevoort, Chuck Cooper
Ian Paget, Chris Olsen
Garrett Swann
Maryam Basir
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Timothy Hughes, Hayley Podschun
Andrew Weisblum, Myron Kerstein
Anne del Castillo
Ileana Ferreras, Alex Lacamoire
Ileana Ferreras, Alex Lacamoire
Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Cathryn Stringer, Joshua Henry
Alexandra Shipp
Tommy Dorfman, Alexandra Shipp
Robin de Jesus, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp
Robin de Jesus, Andrew Garfield
Gustavo Naspolini
Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp
Julie Oh, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp
Philemon Chambers, Michael Urie
Justin Vivian Bond, Molly Ringwald
Steven Gizicki, Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Kurt Crowley
Daniel J. Watts, Nick Blaemire
Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Julie Oh
Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Oh, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus, Judith Light
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Marquee
