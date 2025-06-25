Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Outsiders recently celebrated 500 performances on Broadway. The production officially opened on April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following previews beginning on March 16. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the milestone performance with the cast, check out photos below!

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



The Cast of "The Outsiders"

The Cast, Company & Front of House staff at "The Outsiders"

Signage at The Jacobs Theatre