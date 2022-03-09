Photos: THE CHINESE LADY Opens Off-Broadway at the Public Theater

Ma-Yi Theater Company is presenting THE CHINESE LADY, which officially opened last night, March 8, at The Public Theater. The Chinese Lady is written by Lloyd Suh and Directed by Ralph B. Peña. Performances have extended through April 10.

We're taking you inside opening night with all new photos below!

The full cast includes Daniel K. Isaac (Atung) and Shannon Tyo (Afong Moy). Both are reprising their roles from the 2018 Ma-Yi Theater Company production at Beckett Theater (Theater Row).

Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh's critically-acclaimed play, The Chinese Lady, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy's travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, The Chinese Lady shares her impressions of a young country struggling with how to define itself.

THE CHINESE LADY features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang and Elizabeth Mak, sound design and original music and composition by Fabian Obispo, and projection design by Shawn Duan. Maggie Manzano serves as production stage manager and Brody Thrash as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski