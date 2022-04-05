Photos: TAKE ME OUT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Take Me Out is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.
Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out opened just last night at the Hayes Theatre. Check out photos from the after party below!
Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.
In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Brandon J. Dirden and Hiram Delgado
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Director Scott Ellis and Jesse Williams
Eduardo Ramos and Hiram Delgado
Carl Lundstedt and Denée Benton
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Michael Oberholtzer and Gema Oberholtzer
Edmund Donovan and Samantha Tuslak
Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Williams
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Brandon J. Dirden and Hiram Delgado
Uzo Aduba and Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman
Dan Levy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Dan Levy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea DeLaria
Heléne Yorke and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
