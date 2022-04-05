Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Me Out
Photos: TAKE ME OUT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Take Me Out is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Apr. 5, 2022  

Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out opened just last night at the Hayes Theatre. Check out photos from the after party below!

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Brandon J. Dirden and Hiram Delgado

Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Director Scott Ellis and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Brandon J. Dirden

Take Me Out
Brandon J. Dirden

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks

Take Me Out
Michael Oberholtzer

Take Me Out
Michael Oberholtzer

Take Me Out
Ken Marks

Take Me Out
Ken Marks

Take Me Out
Carl Lundstedt

Take Me Out
Carl Lundstedt

Take Me Out
Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams

Take Me Out
Julian Cihi

Take Me Out
Julian Cihi

Take Me Out
Eduardo Ramos

Take Me Out
Eduardo Ramos

Take Me Out
Hiram Delgado

Take Me Out
Hiram Delgado

Take Me Out
Ryan Broussard

Take Me Out
Ryan Broussard

Take Me Out
Eduardo Ramos and Hiram Delgado

Take Me Out
Carl Lundstedt and Denée Benton

Take Me Out
Carl Lundstedt and Denée Benton

Take Me Out
Carl Lundstedt and Denée Benton

Take Me Out
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Michael Oberholtzer and Gema Oberholtzer

Take Me Out
Edmund Donovan and Samantha Tuslak

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Brandon J. Dirden and Hiram Delgado

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Hiram Delgado and Brandon J. Dirden

Take Me Out
Uzo Aduba and Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman

Take Me Out
Uzo Aduba

Take Me Out
Uzo Aduba

Take Me Out
Dan Levy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Take Me Out
Dan Levy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Jesse Williams and Dan Levy

Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea DeLaria

Take Me Out
Heléne Yorke and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out
Tyler Lansing Weaks, Ken Marks, Julian Cihi, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Carl Lundstedt, Brandon J. Dirden and Hiram Delgado


