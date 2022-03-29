Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Plaza Suite
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PLAZA SUITE

Plaza Suite is now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Just last night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Plaza Suite will officially open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Plaza Suite
Cynthia Nixon

Plaza Suite
Cynthia Nixon

Plaza Suite
Cynthia Nixon

Plaza Suite
Sarita Choudhury

Plaza Suite
Sarita Choudhury

Plaza Suite
Bernadette Peters

Plaza Suite
Bernadette Peters

Plaza Suite
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters

Plaza Suite
Bee Carrozzini

Plaza Suite
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham

Plaza Suite
Bee Carrozzini

Plaza Suite
Prabal Gurung

Plaza Suite
Prabal Gurung

Plaza Suite
Murray Hill

Plaza Suite
Murray Hill

Plaza Suite
Producers Kevin Connor, Bee Carrozzini, Hal Luftig, Mike Isaacson, Kristin Caskey, Adam Speers and Gavin Kalin

Plaza Suite
Ambassador Theatre Group Producers Bee Carrozzini and Kristin Caskey

Plaza Suite
Producers Mike Isaacson, Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Director John Benjamin Hickey and Adam Speers

Plaza Suite
Michael R. Jackson

Plaza Suite
Michael R. Jackson

Plaza Suite
CEO of Ambassador Theatre Group Mark Cornell

Plaza Suite
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold, Portia Kalin and Gavin Kalin

Plaza Suite
Leslie Mann

Plaza Suite
Leslie Mann

Plaza Suite
Elaine Joyce Simon

Plaza Suite
Elaine Joyce Simon

Plaza Suite
David Harbour and Lily Allen

Plaza Suite
David Harbour and Lily Allen

Plaza Suite
David Harbour

Plaza Suite
Lily Allen

Plaza Suite
Lily Allen

Plaza Suite
David Harbour and Lily Allen

Plaza Suite
Norm Lewis

Plaza Suite
Norm Lewis

Plaza Suite
Andy Cohen

Plaza Suite
Andy Cohen

Plaza Suite
Anna Wintour

Plaza Suite
Anna Wintour

Plaza Suite
Jordan Roth

Plaza Suite
Jordan Roth

Plaza Suite
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Plaza Suite
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Plaza Suite
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick

Plaza Suite
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick

Plaza Suite
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

Plaza Suite
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

Plaza Suite
Claybourne Elder

Plaza Suite
Claybourne Elder

Plaza Suite
Julianna Margulies

Plaza Suite
Julianna Margulies

Plaza Suite
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

Plaza Suite
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

Plaza Suite
Martin Short

Plaza Suite
Andrea Martin

Plaza Suite
Andrea Martin and Martin Short

Plaza Suite
Ashley Park

Plaza Suite
Ashley Park

Plaza Suite
Myles Frost

Plaza Suite
Myles Frost

Plaza Suite
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Plaza Suite
Morena Baccarin

Plaza Suite
Ben McKenzie

Plaza Suite
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Plaza Suite
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Plaza Suite
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Plaza Suite
Omari Douglas

Plaza Suite
Omari Douglas

Plaza Suite
Costume Designer Jane Greenwood

Plaza Suite
Brooks Ashmanskas

Plaza Suite
Brooks Ashmanskas

Plaza Suite
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham

Plaza Suite
Lighting Designer Brian MacDevitt

Plaza Suite
Lighting Designer Brian MacDevitt, Costume Designer Jane Greenwood and Set Designer John Lee Beatty

Plaza Suite
Victor Garber

Plaza Suite
Mikhail Baryshnikov

Plaza Suite
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart

Plaza Suite
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Plaza Suite
Marc Shaiman

Plaza Suite
Brenda Vaccaro

Plaza Suite
Brenda Vaccaro

Plaza Suite
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Plaza Suite
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Plaza Suite
Reeve Carney

Plaza Suite
Rachel Dratch

Plaza Suite
Bryan Batt

Plaza Suite
Signage at The Hudson Theatre





