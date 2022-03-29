Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PLAZA SUITE
Plaza Suite is now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.
Just last night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Plaza Suite will officially open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
Producers Kevin Connor, Bee Carrozzini, Hal Luftig, Mike Isaacson, Kristin Caskey, Adam Speers and Gavin Kalin
Ambassador Theatre Group Producers Bee Carrozzini and Kristin Caskey
Producers Mike Isaacson, Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Director John Benjamin Hickey and Adam Speers
Michael R. Jackson
CEO of Ambassador Theatre Group Mark Cornell
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold, Portia Kalin and Gavin Kalin
Elaine Joyce Simon
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal
Andrea Martin and Martin Short
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Costume Designer Jane Greenwood
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
Lighting Designer Brian MacDevitt
Lighting Designer Brian MacDevitt, Costume Designer Jane Greenwood and Set Designer John Lee Beatty
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Signage at The Hudson Theatre