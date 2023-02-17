Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE WANDERERS

The Wanderers, starring Katie Holmes, plays a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the opening night red carpet below!

The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Wanderers
Julia Stiles

The Wanderers
Julia Stiles

The Wanderers
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs

The Wanderers
Jason Biggs

The Wanderers
Jason Biggs

The Wanderers
Jenny Mollen

The Wanderers
Jenny Mollen

The Wanderers
Zac Posen and Kate Hudson

The Wanderers
Zac Posen and Kate Hudson

The Wanderers
Harrison Ball and Zac Posen

The Wanderers
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

The Wanderers
Kathleen McElfresh and Campbell Scott

The Wanderers
Campbell Scott

The Wanderers
Keith Nobbs and Ari Graynor

The Wanderers
Keith Nobbs and Ari Graynor

The Wanderers
Ari Graynor

The Wanderers
Keith Nobbs

The Wanderers
Daniel K. Isaac

The Wanderers
Daniel K. Isaac

The Wanderers
Knud Adams and April Matthis

The Wanderers
Tom Blyth

The Wanderers
Tom Blyth

The Wanderers
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

The Wanderers
Tony Shalhoub

The Wanderers
Tony Shalhoub

The Wanderers
Brooke Adams

The Wanderers
Kenny Leon

The Wanderers
Sarah Steele

The Wanderers
Sarah Steele

The Wanderers
Hilit Edelstein, Director Barry Edelstein and Family

The Wanderers
Cultural Consultant Lili Rosen and Director Barry Edelstein

The Wanderers
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker

The Wanderers
Laura Pels

The Wanderers
Marci Klein

The Wanderers
April Matthis

The Wanderers
April Matthis

The Wanderers
Zach Miller and Jill Rafson

The Wanderers
Emma Lovewell

The Wanderers
Emma Lovewell

The Wanderers
Catherine Curtin

The Wanderers
Eric Falkenstein and Catherine Curtin

The Wanderers
Michelle Posner and Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner


