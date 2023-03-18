Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PARADE

The production officially opened on March 16 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of attendees Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jeremy Jordan, Rachel Zegler, and more as they walk the red carpet below!

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Related Stories
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PARADE on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PARADE on Broadway
Parade officially opened on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the company. Check out interviews with the cat and creative team in this video!
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of the cast walking the red carpet here!
Photos: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Visits the Cast of PARADE Photo
Photos: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Visits the Cast of PARADE
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stopped by opening night of Parade, and visited with the cast backstage following the performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Take Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Take Their Opening Night Bows
The new Broadway production of Parade, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PARADE on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of PARADE on Broadway
March 17, 2023

Parade officially opened on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the company. Check out interviews with the cat and creative team in this video!
Video: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLL'S HOUSEVideo: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 10, 2023

The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last night to celebrate the first opening of Spring- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video.
Video: Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOWVideo: Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
February 27, 2023

Just last week, BAM celebrated opening night of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan. Check out video highlights from the big night!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 21, 2022

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy just opened and BroadwayWorld was there. We're taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening NightVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening Night
December 12, 2022

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot just opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can go behind the scenes of the big night in this video.
share