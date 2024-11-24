News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night

Death Becomes Her is currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway.

By: Nov. 24, 2024
Death Becomes Her Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Stars came out for the opening of DEATH BECOMES HER on Thursday, November 21st at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields, and more as they arrive on the opening night red carpet below!

LATEST NEWS

Meet the Top 15 for Next On Stage: Season 5
Blue Man Group to End New York and Chicago Runs After Over 30 Years
The Broadway Cast: THE OUTSIDERS' Emma Pittman, Kevin William Paul & Dan Berry
WICKED Expected to Hit $165M Global Opening

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.  

DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Kelly Rowland

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Kelly Rowland

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Kelly Rowland

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Tina Knowles

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Tina Knowles

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sherri Shepherd, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sherri Shepherd, Frankie Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sherri Shepherd and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Alex Brightman

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Alex Brightman

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields and Alex Brightman

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lea Salonga

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lea Salonga and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Matthew Morrison

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Matthew Morrison

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Tonya Pinkens

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Adam Heller and Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Alex Brightman and Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sierra Boggess

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sierra Boggess

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ariana Greenblatt

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Norm Lewis

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ryann Redmond

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ryann Redmond

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Malcolm Gets

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields, Guest & Malcolm Gets

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brooke Shields and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lora Lee Gayer

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lora Lee Gayer

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Clay Aiken

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sherri Shepherd

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sherri Shepherd

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jawn Murray and Sherri Shepherd

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jawn Murray

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Montego Glover

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Montego Glover

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Eden Espinosa

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Eden Espinosa

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Charlie McMillen and Frank DiLella

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone.

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lea DeLaria

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Celisse

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sas Goldberg

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Maria Friedman

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Drew Gehling, Anne Kelly Gehling and Julia Mattison

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Natalie Gold

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Natalie Gold and Erik Liberman

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Colt Prattes

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Caitlin Houlahan

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Selma Nilla

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Selma Nilla

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ryan O'Connor and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ryan O'Connor, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Frankie Grande

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Keri Rene Fuller

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jennifer Mudge

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Robert Hartwell

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Sharon Wheatley

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Charlie Wheatley-Meffe and Sharon Wheatley

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Ryan O'Connor

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Lakisha May

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Joel Waggoner

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Joel Waggoner

Photos: Stars Arrive at DEATH BECOMES HER on Opening Night Image
Jesse Robb & Guest





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Pin Pullover Death Becomes Her Unisex Pin Pullover
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Logo Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Logo Tee

Videos