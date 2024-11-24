Photos: Stars Arrive at the N'Kenge Foundation Gala

The gala was held on Friday, November 22, 2024.
The N'Kenge Foundation hosted its inaugural benefit gala on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Cutting Room, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Producer and Tony Award-winner LaChanze and actress, author, and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete. Check out photos of the stars as they arrive below!
Proceeds from the gala went to support "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical," a groundbreaking project led by a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning team. Directed by Tamara Tunie and produced by Richard Bell and N'Kenge, the musical features a book and lyrics by Trey Ellis, music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, choreography by Byron Easley, and arrangements by Everett Bradley. Conceived by N'Kenge, the project celebrates the life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge, a performer who blazed trails for African Americans in the entertainment industry. As well as the N'Kenge Foundation's Educational Initiatives (including partnerships with HBCUs for mentorship and internships), Community Engagement programs focused on mental health and healing through the arts (in collaboration with Healing TREE), and Media Expansion efforts across film, TV, and literature, including a children's book about Dorothy Dandridge's daughter, aimed at raising awareness for children with special needs.
The night included performances from American Idol's Nya, Tony-Nominee & President of the Dramatists Guild of America Amanda Green, Broadway's N'Kenge, Aisha de Haas, renowned pianist ELEW, acclaimed performers Sam Behr, Jamal Story, Y. Dolly Fox, Kim Lara, Dawn Derow, Jahzara Martina, Mr. Taptastic, and more. Hosting the evening is Ayanna Prescod, a Brooklyn-based theater professional, producer, and founder, with bylines in Variety, Harpers Bazaar, Playbill, Theatermania, and more. The evening will also feature special guest Jawan M. Jackson, a member of the legendary group The Temptations, actor, singer, radio personality, and voiceover artist, best known for his role as bass/baritone Melvin Franklin of The Temptations in Broadway's record-breaking Motown the Musical.
The event featured Deah Love Harriott as the Music Director, and Dennis Creary, founder of Blacks on Wall Street, serving as the auctioneer for the evening, presiding over a live auction that included a one-of-a-kind piece by acclaimed artist Ashley Longshore. The night continued with a Hollywood-style afterparty led by DJ Dina Regine ensuring an unforgettable celebration well into the night.
The gala was produced by a stellar creative team, including N'Kenge, Y. Dolly Fox, Dawn Derow, Kimberly Lara, and Michael T. Clarkston.
The N'Kenge Foundation is dedicated to celebrating and illuminating the legacies of iconic figures like Dorothy Dandridge while uplifting the voices and stories of People of Color (POC) across all forms of media. The foundation's mission is to educate, mentor, inspire, and uplift through the arts, ensuring these powerful narratives resonate with contemporary audiences.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Miles Dallas (Florist) and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina
Esohe Alile, Halli Epstein and Comora Robinson
Daniela Sarbu and Eugen Sarbu
Nya Espep and Alisa Clark
Dolly Fox, Steve Walter and Sam Behr
Rose Gross Marino, Dolly Fox and Sam Behr
Rose Gross Marino and Sam Behr
Immpana Srri and Rohan Waghani
Prachi Gupta
Dolly Fox and Ashley Longshore
Candace Haymes
Pierre Jean Gonzalez and Cederic LeibaJr.
Pierre Jean Gonzalez. Dawn Derow and Cederic Leiba Jr.
Peter DePaola
Trey Ellis (Book and Lyrics Dorothy Dandrige The Musical)
Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld and Frances Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Frances Schonfeld and Sarah-Jane Casey
Tamara Tunie (Director Dorothy Dandridge The Musical) and Trey Ellis
Ruth Rosenberg and Erica Matha
Jim McGinnis and Ray DeForest Doris Dear
Jill Stuart
Jim McGinnis, Dawn Derow and Ray DeForest Doris Dear
Dolly Fox and Chloe Jane
N'Kenge
Lucia Zhange and N'Kenge
Pierre Jean Gonzalez, LaChanze, Jamal Story and Cederic Leiba Jr.
LaChanze and Jamal Story
Tamara Tunie and N'Kenge
Dorothy Dandrige The Musical Creative Team- Shelton L. Bectton (Music and Lyrics), Tamara Tunie (Director) N'Kenge (Conceiver of Project) and Trey Ellis (Book and Lyrics(
Mr. Taptastic Brian Davis
Sam Behr
Sam Behr, Abby Gold and Geri Meyer
Dawn Derow. Dolly Fox, LaChanze and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Dolly Fox, Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
David Alan Jaymes and N'Kenge
Dennis Creary and K'Nenge
Anzhelika Steen Olsen and N'Kenge
Stephanie Rosenberg and N'Kenge
Kasia Drucker and N'Kenge
Marissa Ghavami and N'Kenge
Immpana Srri and N'Kenge
Chloe Jane and N'Kenge
Lauralie and N'Kenge
Chloe Jane
Kimberly Lara
Mr. Taptastic Brian Davis
