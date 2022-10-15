Photos: Stars Arrive at THE PIANO LESSON Opening Night
The Piano Lesson is running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the arrivals and you can check out photos of Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more on the red carpet below!
The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.
The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."
The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lenny Kravitz
Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Mandy Gonzalez and Douglas Melini
Camryn Manheim and Jane Krakowski
EJ Johnson
Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson and EJ Johnson
Tom Leonardis and Whoopi Goldberg
Tarik Luqmaan Trotter aka Black Thought
S. Epatha Merkerson and Rockwell Metcalf
Oscar Isaac and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson
David Burtka and Victoria Bartolotta
Ethan Hawke and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Producer Brian Moreland Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Producer Tom Kirdahy
Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman
Donna Murphy, Producer Tom Kirdahy, Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman
Whoopi Goldberg and Joaquina Kalukango
Bevy Smith and Whoopi Goldberg
Lenny Kravitz and Pauletta Washington
Sunny Hostin
Sherri Shepherd and Sunny Hostin
Jurnee Smollett
Nicole Ari Parker, Producer Brian Moreland and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Irene Gandy and Nicole Ari Parker
George C. Wolfe and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Glenn Davis and Rachel Chavkin
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Glenn Davis
Manuela Testolini and Eric Benet
Eric Benet and Sherri Shepherd
Eric Benet, Eric Benet , Manuela Testolini, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sunny Hostin and Jawn Murray
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Jesse Williams, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Uma Thurman
Jesse Williams and Adepero Oduye
S. Epatha Merkerson, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Kenny Leon
Set Designer Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski
Sound Designer Scott Lehrer
Carla Hall
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Pauletta Washington and Producer Brian Moreland
Alia Jones-Harvey, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Liesl Tommy
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
Trai Byers and DeVon Franklin
Eva Marcille
Star Jones, Tina Knowles and Lynn Whitfield
Producer Todd Tucker, Producer Kandi Burruss, Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson
Constanza Romero-Wilson and Producer Tom Kirdahy
Tamara Tunie and Bryan Terrell Clark
Donna Murphy and Maria Friedman
Magic Johnson, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Cookie Johnson
Dave Winfield and Guest
Dnay B and JaQuel Knight
Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sherri Shepherd and Producer Brian Moreland