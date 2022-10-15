Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE PIANO LESSON Opening Night

The Piano Lesson is running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Oct. 15, 2022  

The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the arrivals and you can check out photos of Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more on the red carpet below!

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Lenny Kravitz

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Uma Thurman

Edie Falco

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez and Douglas Melini

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker

Noma Dumezweni

Camryn Manheim and Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson

Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson and EJ Johnson

Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson and EJ Johnson

Tina Knowles

Tom Leonardis and Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

Patti LuPone and Etai Benson

Patti LuPone and Etai Benson

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Joel Grey

Joaquina Kalukango

Joaquina Kalukango

Tarik Luqmaan Trotter aka Black Thought

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson and Rockwell Metcalf

Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

David Burtka and Victoria Bartolotta

David Burtka and Victoria Bartolotta

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Producer Brian Moreland Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Producer Tom Kirdahy

Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman

Donna Murphy, Producer Tom Kirdahy, Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman

Whoopi Goldberg and Joaquina Kalukango

Bevy Smith and Whoopi Goldberg

Bevy Smith

Bevy Smith

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

Neil Meron and Uma Thurman

Lenny Kravitz and Pauletta Washington

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin

Sherri Shepherd and Sunny Hostin

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett

Cherry Jones

Jamie deRoy and David Zippel

Joe Morton

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker, Producer Brian Moreland and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Irene Gandy and Nicole Ari Parker

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Glenn Davis and Rachel Chavkin

Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Glenn Davis

Eric Benet

Manuela Testolini and Eric Benet

Eric Benet and Sherri Shepherd

Eric Benet, Eric Benet , Manuela Testolini, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sunny Hostin and Jawn Murray

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jesse Williams, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Uma Thurman

Jesse Williams and Adepero Oduye

S. Epatha Merkerson, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Kenny Leon

Set Designer Beowulf Boritt and Mimi Bilinski

Sound Designer Scott Lehrer

Kenny Leon

David Rockwell

Carla Hall

Duncan Stewart

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Pauletta Washington and Producer Brian Moreland

Liesl Tommy

Alia Jones-Harvey, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Liesl Tommy

Anna Maria Horsford

Lorraine Toussaint

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Amirah Vann

Trai Byers

Trai Byers and DeVon Franklin

Eva Marcille

Star Jones

Star Jones, Tina Knowles and Lynn Whitfield

Producer Todd Tucker, Producer Kandi Burruss, Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Constanza Romero-Wilson and Producer Tom Kirdahy

Tamara Tunie and Bryan Terrell Clark

Donna Murphy and Maria Friedman

Magic Johnson, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Cookie Johnson

Dave Winfield and Guest

Dnay B and JaQuel Knight

Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sherri Shepherd and Producer Brian Moreland


