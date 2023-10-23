Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas