Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Here We Are
Amber Gray

Here We Are
Amber Gray

Here We Are
David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Bobby Cannavale

Here We Are
Bobby Cannavale

Here We Are
Micaela Diamond

Here We Are
Micaela Diamond

Here We Are
Jin Ha

Here We Are
Alexander Gemignani

Here We Are
Steven Pasquale

Here We Are
Steven Pasquale

Here We Are
Rachel Bay Jones

Here We Are
Rachel Bay Jones

Here We Are
Rachel Bay Jones

Here We Are
Tracie Bennett

Here We Are
Tracie Bennett

Here We Are
Tracie Bennett

Here We Are
Francois Battiste

Here We Are
Francois Battiste

Here We Are
Jeremy Shamos

Here We Are
Jeremy Shamos

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare and son Declan Redwood O'Hare

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare and son Declan Redwood O'Hare

Here We Are
Jin Ha and Tracie Bennett

Here We Are
Jin Ha and Tracie Bennett

Here We Are
Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce

Here We Are
Sue Wagner, Bobby Cannavale, John Johnson, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare, David Hyde Pierce, Tom Kirdahy and Rick Pappas

Here We Are
Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, Bligh Adeline Voth, Bradley Dean, Adante Carter and Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Here We Are
Mehry Eslaminia

Here We Are
Mehry Eslaminia

Here We Are
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Here We Are
Lindsay Nicole Chambers

Here We Are
Bradley Dean

Here We Are
Bradley Dean and Jessica Radetsky

Here We Are
Bligh Adeline Voth

Here We Are
Bligh Adeline Voth

Here We Are
Adam Harrington

Here We Are
Adam Harrington

Here We Are
Adante Carter

Here We Are
Adante Carter

Here We Are
The Band of "Here We Are"

Here We Are
Alexander Gemignani and Meghann Zervoulis Bate

Here We Are
Alexander Gemignani and Meghann Zervoulis Bate

Here We Are
Martha Ives and David Ives

Here We Are
David Ives

Here We Are
Tom Kirdahy

Here We Are
Tom Kirdahy

Here We Are
Trey Ellett

Here We Are
Tom Kirdahy and Dan Bucatinsky

Here We Are
The Shed CEO Meredith Hodges and The Shed Artistic Director Alex Poots

Here We Are
2023 Regional Awards


1
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Sh Photo
2
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater where it just celebrated opening night. In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet for the festivities!

3
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheims HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Explore the photos from the star-studded opening night party of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE. Featuring Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, and more, this exclusive collection takes you behind the scenes of this highly anticipated production.

4
Reviews: Stephen Sondheims Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo
Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, has officially opened at The Shed. Read the reviews for Here We Are here!

Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi'sPhotos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Photos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYSPhotos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The ShedPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

