Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
POPULAR
|
Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet below!
Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.
The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Denis O'Hare and son Declan Redwood O'Hare
Denis O'Hare and son Declan Redwood O'Hare
Jin Ha and Tracie Bennett
Jin Ha and Tracie Bennett
Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce
Sue Wagner, Bobby Cannavale, John Johnson, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare, David Hyde Pierce, Tom Kirdahy and Rick Pappas
Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, Bligh Adeline Voth, Bradley Dean, Adante Carter and Lindsay Nicole Chambers
Bradley Dean and Jessica Radetsky
Bligh Adeline Voth
Bligh Adeline Voth
The Band of "Here We Are"
Alexander Gemignani and Meghann Zervoulis Bate
Alexander Gemignani and Meghann Zervoulis Bate
Tom Kirdahy and Dan Bucatinsky
The Shed CEO Meredith Hodges and The Shed Artistic Director Alex Poots
Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Tracie Bennett, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Steven Pasquale, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Shamos, Francois Battiste, Denis O'Hare and David Hyde Pierce
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You