Photos: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña & More Attend New York Screening of EMILIA PEREZ

By: Oct. 01, 2024
On September 30, the cast and crew of Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez attended the New York Film Festival spotlight screening of Emilia Perez at the 62nd annual New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center at Film at Alice Tully Hall. In attendance was director Jacques Audiard, along with stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. It is set to be released on Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK following a theatrical release in select theaters on November 1. Take a look at the photos below!

Photo Credit: Netflix

Selena Gomez

Zoe Saldaña

Edgar Ramirez

Mark Ivanir

Edgar Ramirez and Selena Gomez

Mark Ivanir

Damien Jalet

Jacques Audiard

Adriana Paz

Selena Gomez

(L-R) Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Edgar Ramirez

Adriana Paz

Jacques Audiard

(L-R) Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez, Mark Ivanir and Damien Jalet

Karla Sofía Gascón

Karla Sofía Gascón

Damien Jalet

Zoe Saldaña

Mark Ivanir (L)

Karla Sofía Gascón




