Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed

Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, and more.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

The world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives, will begin on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street), with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only.   

See inside rehearsals below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

The understudies for Here We Are are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers. 

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Emilio Mardrid

Here We Are
David Ives and Joe Mantello

Here We Are
Denis O'Hare, Rachel Bay Jones, Amber Gray and Jeremy Shamos

Here We Are
David Hyde Pierce, Bobby Cannavale, Steven Pasquale

Here We Are
Micaela Diamond, Jin Ha, Bobby Cannavale

Here We Are
Micaela Diamond, Denis O'Hare, Bobby Cannavale

Here We Are
Francois Battiste, Rachel Bay Jones, David Hyde Pierce




