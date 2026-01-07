Photos: Sean Hayes in Rehearsal for THE UNKNOWN at Studio Seaview

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Unknown starring Tony, Emmy and SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes. The new one-man play is written by acclaimed and award-winning playwright David Cale and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Previews for The Unknown begin January 31 at Studio Seaview The production officially opens on February 12 for a strictly limited 10-week engagement through April 12.

The Unknown is a gripping new play about a writer on the edge. Desperate to cure his writer’s block, Elliott retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both? The Unknown is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer