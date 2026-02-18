Photos: THE UNKNOWN Starring Sean Hayes Opens at Studio Seaview

You can now get a first look at opening night of The Unknown starring Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winning actor Sean Hayes. The new one-man play is written by award-winning playwright David Cale and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Previews for The Unknown began January 31 at Studio Seaview (305 West 43rd Street). The production officially opened on February 12 for a strictly limited 10-week engagement through April 12.

The Unknown is a gripping new play about a writer on the edge. Desperate to cure his writer’s block, Elliott retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both? The Unknown is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.

Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov and Andy Henderson



Opening Night of The Unknown at Studio Seaview

