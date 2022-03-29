Photos: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Take Opening Night Bows in PLAZA SUITE

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

Just last night, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker made their return to Broadway in the long-awaited opening of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the special curtain call below!

Plaza Suite will officially open Monday, March 28, at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Bryan Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas