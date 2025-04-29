 tracking pixel
Photos: Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More on the REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Red Carpet

See photos of Harvey Guillen, Ana Villafane and more.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
Real Women Have Curves just opened on Broadway! Check out photos of stars on the red carpet, including Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. 
 
The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter. Rounding out the cast are Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.
 
The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Harvey Guillen

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Karine Jean-Pierre

Michelle Buteau

Clive Davis

Sara Bareilles

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane and Matty Maggiacomo

Ana Villafane and Matty Maggiacomo

Matty Maggiacomo

Matty Maggiacomo

Executive Producer Alecia Parker and Executive Vice President A&R Atlantic Records Michael Parker

Producer Fran Weissler, Producer Barry Weissler, Executive Producer Alecia Parker, Michael Parker and Maegan Muscat

Doris Muscat, Maegan Muscat, Executive Producer Alecia Parker, Michael Parker and Godfrey Muscat

Mark Kaufman

Alicia Menendez

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luz Towns-Miranda, Luis Miranda, and Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Bianca Perez

Desmond Child

Desmond Child and Curtis Shaw

Karine Jean-Pierre and Michelle Buteau

Karine Jean-Pierre and Michelle Buteau

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco

Diane Paulus and Randy Weiner

Nadia DiGiallonardo and Rich Mercurio

Jesse Huerta, Joy Huerta and family

Jesse Huerta and Joy Huerta of Jesse & Joy

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta

Priscilla Lopez and Eliseo Roman

Danny Kornfeld

Henry Munoz

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles and Joy Huerta

Maria Friedman

Greg Schriefer and Clive Davis

Des McAnuff

Nick Mayo, Michael Hartman, Bruce Cohen and Karine Jean-Pierre




Videos